“Air Alert” app will warn of chemical and radiation hazards now

The “Air Alert” app will warn of five types of threats now — aerial, artillery, street fighting, chemical threats and radiation threats.
According to the Ministry of Digital Transformation, unique notifications are created in the application for each type of alarm. In addition to beeps, the app will also send text messages with action recommendations, depending on the type of threat.
The update is already available for iOS, Android and Huawei users.
- The "Air Alarm" application was developed by Ajax Systems together with the IT company Stfalcon and with the support of the Ministry of Digital. Information about danger is transmitted through the application by responsible operators in the regional administrations of Ukraine. Coordination of alarms is provided by emergency services.