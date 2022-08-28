The Ukrainian ombudsman appealed to the UN commission of inquiry about the Russian mercenaryʼs stand-up with a skull

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, appealed to Ole Solvang, the head of the fact-finding group of the UN Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, and to the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office over the speech of Russian mercenary propagandist Igor Mangushev with a skull in his hands. He claimed that the skull belonged to the fallen defender of Azovstal.

Lubinets said that he had passed on the information to Solvang, and stated the need to record the facts of war crimes, which include Mangushevʼs speech and statements.

"I would like to remind you that when people die in war, their bodies should be treated with respect and dignity, regardless of whether the deceased is a civilian or a soldier. The remains of unknown persons must be identified. Respect for the dead is not just humanism and concern for loved ones who died. These are international standards, the implementation of which guarantees that the dead will not add to the list of missing persons," he said.

What happened?

On August 28, a video appeared on social networks, showing how the Russian mercenary Mangushev (pseudonym "Bereg") performed a stand-up with a skull. He declared from the stage that this was allegedly the head of one of the defenders of Azovstal. The occupier publicly called for the genocide of Ukrainians, said that "Ukraine must be de-Ukrainized" and its lands returned to Russia.