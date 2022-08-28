In Nova Kakhovka, explosions are heard near the “Sokil” plant. Locals are talking about a missile attack

In the occupied Nova Kakhovka, explosions occurred near the Sokil plant. There is currently no official confirmation of the strike from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but local mass media and the public write about shelling by Ukrainian troops.

It is noted that the ammunition depot of the Russian military was destroyed by the strikes. Local residents say that five shells flew into the area of the plant, which destroyed the base of the occupiers and almost the entire plant.

Later, the operational command South reported about the attack of Ukrainian artillery on the location on the 35th Russian army in Nova Kakhovka.

In July, the Sokil plant and its area already became the targets of the Urainian Armed Forces. Then the occupiers also lost a warehouse with ammunition.