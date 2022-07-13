There are explosions again in occupied Nova Kakhovka. The occupiers talk about an attack on the Sokil factory

Explosions are heard again in occupied Nova Kakhovka.

Serhii Khlan, the adviser to the head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, who submitted his credentials the day before, announced the "arrival" in the Sokil microdistrict. At the same time, he published a video of the day before yesterdayʼs attack on a warehouse with ammunition, which was mistakenly distributed by Telegram channels.

Local and regional channels are still publishing photos of the consequences and reporting on the fire.

The occupiers confirmed the fact of the attack. The Russian administration said they were assessing the "degree of damage," and the propaganda agency TASS wrote about a missile strike in the area of the Sokil plant.