Media: Germany may nationalize a branch of Russian Gazprom

The German federal government created a holding company to be able to nationalize the German branch of the Russian state company Gazprom, Gazprom Germania, as soon as possible.

This is reported by the German publication Welt.

Germanyʼs Federal Ministry of Economics confirmed that they are aware of the establishment of such a company.

"This was prepared in May 2022 solely as a precautionary measure for any restructuring measures," a ministry spokeswoman told reporters.

According to the partnership agreement available to journalists, two lawyers from the German division of the international law firm CMS Hasche Sigle became the managing directors of the company.

The German government took control of Gazprom Germania in April 2022. The company was later renamed Securing Energy for Europe (SEFE). It is still under the supervision of the Federal Network Agency of Germany.