As of August 28, Russia lost approximately 46,750 of its military personnel killed in the war against Ukraine.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The losses of the enemy in equipment are as follows:

1,942 tanks;

4,257 combat armored vehicles;

1,050 artillery systems;

274 MLRS;

148 means of anti-aircraft defense;

234 aircraft;

202 helicopters;

3,171 units of automotive equipment and tankers;

15 ships/boats;

838 operational-tactical level drones;

99 units of special equipment;

196 cruise missiles.

The Russians suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk direction.