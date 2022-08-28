In Kharkiv region, Russian shelling killed one person over the past day

Around midnight, the Russian occupiers launched two missiles from the city of Belgorod. The explosions rang out in the area of the village of Travneve and the city of Pivdenne in the Kharkiv district.

This was reported by the head of Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Syniehubov.

Previously, there were no casualties or damage.

During the past day, the Russians shelled Kharkiv, as well as the Bohodukhiv, Chuhuiv, Kharkiv and Izyum districts. Shells damaged residential buildings, industrial facilities, forest fires occurred.

According to the Center for Emergency Medical Assistance, one person died in the village of Zolochiv, Bohodukhiv district, during the day of August 27. One person was injured in the village of Donets, Izyum district. Another wounded person was sent to the hospital in the village of Slatine.

Active fighting continues on the contact line. The Russian army tried to advance in the area of the village of Dovgenke, but the armed forces forced the enemy to retreat with losses.