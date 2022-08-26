The SSU detained the head of the Institute for the Training of Legal Personnel of the Security Service for treason

The SSU reported suspicion of treason to the temporary acting head of the Institute for the Training of Legal Personnel for the Security Service of the Yaroslav Mudry National University of Law.

The press service of the agency informs about this.

Currently, the detainee has been remanded in custody.

Within the framework of criminal proceedings under part 1 of Art. 111 (treason), a pre-trial investigation is underway to establish all the circumstances of the offense and to prosecute others involved in the crime.