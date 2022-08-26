Ukraine will receive “customs visa-free” from the EU by the end of the year

The Joint Committee of Conventions on Joint Transit and Simplification of Formalities officially invited Ukraine to join them from October 1. Ukraine will become the 36th state party to the Conventions.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal reported this.

"Customs visa-free" will speed up the movement of goods between the countries of the European region.

It will also reduce the scope for abuse and the exchange of data with neighboring customs offices will actually take place in real time.

Also, the electronic queue project at the border is currently being implemented, work is underway to create joint checkpoints with European neighbors and modern service areas at all checkpoints. In addition, a central role in the transformation of customs is assigned to its digitalization, including convenient customs clearance of cars through "Diia".

"Customs visa-free" will be the fourth this year, after "energy visa-free" in March and "transport" and "economic" visa-free in the summer. What used to take years, we do in months. That is why we are sure that Ukraine will be ready for EU membership already in 2024.