In Ukraine, from November, narcotic medicines will begin to be dispensed by electronic prescription

In Ukraine, control over the sale of drugs containing narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances is being strengthened — from November, an electronic prescription will be required for them.

The Ministry of Health reported this on August 26.

Yes, with the issuance of an electronic prescription, the patient will receive an SMS with the prescription number and a unique code, which he must inform the pharmacist at the pharmacy in order to receive the drug.

A transition period for medical institutions is also foreseen. Doctors of institutions that are connected to the electronic health care system will have to prescribe these drugs using electronic prescriptions. And if there is no connection to the Electronic Health Care System — by paper prescriptions on forms No. 3.

At the same time, in order to dispense such drugs by e-prescription, first-aid kits that have the appropriate license for the dispensing of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and precursors must be registered with the Electronic Health Care System.

"Narcotic medicines by electronic prescription is another step in the digitalization of the medical field. And this step is primarily aimed at improving access to medicines that ease the well-being of patients with complex diseases," noted the Deputy Minister of Health for Digital Development Maria Karchevych.

Thus, starting in November, the second stage of the introduction of an electronic prescription for the dispensing of prescription drugs will be operational in Ukraine. The next step – the introduction of electronic prescriptions for all prescription medicines – is expected in 2023.