In Ukraine, from November, narcotic medicines will begin to be dispensed by electronic prescription

In Ukraine, control over the sale of drugs containing narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances is being strengthened — from November, an electronic prescription will be required for them.
The Ministry of Health reported this on August 26.
Yes, with the issuance of an electronic prescription, the patient will receive an SMS with the prescription number and a unique code, which he must inform the pharmacist at the pharmacy in order to receive the drug.
A transition period for medical institutions is also foreseen. Doctors of institutions that are connected to the electronic health care system will have to prescribe these drugs using electronic prescriptions. And if there is no connection to the Electronic Health Care System — by paper prescriptions on forms No. 3.
At the same time, in order to dispense such drugs by e-prescription, first-aid kits that have the appropriate license for the dispensing of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and precursors must be registered with the Electronic Health Care System.
"Narcotic medicines by electronic prescription is another step in the digitalization of the medical field. And this step is primarily aimed at improving access to medicines that ease the well-being of patients with complex diseases," noted the Deputy Minister of Health for Digital Development Maria Karchevych.
Thus, starting in November, the second stage of the introduction of an electronic prescription for the dispensing of prescription drugs will be operational in Ukraine. The next step – the introduction of electronic prescriptions for all prescription medicines – is expected in 2023.
- From August 1, 2022, antibiotics will be sold only by e-prescription in Ukraine. To get a prescription, you need to go to your family doctor or any other medical facility, get an electronic prescription for the active ingredient, and pick up the medicine at the pharmacy.
- From January 1, 2022, medical institutions in Ukraine began to keep records of the total consumption of antimicrobial medicines, one of the largest groups of which are antibiotics. This is a mechanism for controlling the circulation of antibiotics, because incorrect and excessive use leads to the development of widespread resistance, a mechanism that reduces their effectiveness.