From August 1, antibiotics will be sold only by e-prescription in Ukraine

From August 1, electronic prescriptions for antibiotics will be valid in Ukraine. The transition will take place gradually, at first prescriptions will be issued both in electronic form and duplicated on a paper form.

The exception will be the occupied territories and areas of hostilities, the Ministry of Health informs.

During the transition period, medical and pharmacy institutions must prepare for a full-fledged transition to dispensing prescription drugs exclusively by electronic prescription.

To get a prescription, you need to go to your family doctor or any other medical facility, get an electronic prescription for the active ingredient, and pick up the medicine at the pharmacy.

For this, the patient must be registered in the electronic health care system (it can be done at the doctorʼs office).