After the Russian attack on Chaplyne, the UN coordinator called on “both sides” to follow international law. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is disappointed by the lack of a clear position of the office of the UN humanitarian coordinator in Ukraine, Denise Brown, regarding the Russian missile attack on the railway station in Chaplyne on August 24, as a result of which 25 civilians, including two children, were killed.

This was written by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleg Nikolenko on Facebook.

He recalled that the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation publicly admitted to committing this war crime and added that the appeals of the high representative of the UN to "both sides" to observe international humanitarian law seem detached from reality.

"We expect that the UN structures, to which we are grateful for the organization of humanitarian response, will be able to take advantage of their presence in Ukraine to find out which side should comply with its obligations under international humanitarian law by bombing Chaplyne and other Ukrainian cities and villages," noted Nikolenko.