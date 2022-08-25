Vice Prime Minister Vereshchuk: Since the beginning of August, almost 35,000 people have been evacuated from four regions

Since the beginning of August, almost 35,000 people have been evacuated from four regions of Ukraine, 10,000 of them are children.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Reintegration Iryna Vereshchuk said this on the air of the nationwide marathon.

"Since August 1, almost 35,000 people have already evacuated from Kherson, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Luhansk regions. And the most important thing is that almost 10,000 of this number are children," said Vereshchuk.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, the State Emergency Services and the military often help with evacuation in the least accessible places where hostilities are ongoing. Vereshchuk also reported that there is a special form that can be signed by people who categorically refuse to evacuate. In this way, they will confirm that they are aware of all the risks.

"This applies to adults. But when we talk about children, there are special children, in various forms of education, for example, from family-type orphanages or family education. The state takes care of such children. And we will force and encourage such guardians and educators to leave without compromises. We have to save these children," Vereshchuk stressed.