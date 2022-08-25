On the Independence Day, the occupiers shelled 58 settlements of Ukraine

On Ukraineʼs Independence Day, Russian troops intensified their shelling, targeting 58 settlements within a day.

This was stated by First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Yevhen Yenin.

He noted that August 24 is a sacred date for Russia, which they could not but use for their bestial deeds.

"The number of shelling of settlements has increased. Over the past day, the police recorded shelling of 58 settlements — this is a much higher number of shelling than we usually record. As a result of such shelling, dozens of people are killed and injured," Yenin noted.