Canada still plans to return five turbines used in the Russian “Nord Stream 1” gas pipeline to Germany, despite “Gazprom”ʼs refusal to accept one turbine.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly, CBC writes.

In July, the Canadian government authorized the shipment of six turbines that had undergone maintenance in Montreal back to Germany for further transfer to Russian state-owned “Gazprom”, which operates the “Nord Stream 1” pipeline, which supplies natural gas to Germany and other European countries. One turbine was returned to Germany after “Gazprom” refused to accept it, citing technical problems and saying it needed additional documents to prove the equipment was not subject to Western sanctions.

Despite “Gazprom”ʼs refusal, Joly stated that they would return the remaining five turbines.

"It was a decision we made. This is exactly what Germany asked us for," said Melanie Jolie.

Canada believes the Kremlin used its initial refusal to return the turbine to shift the blame for Europeʼs energy shortages onto anti-Russian sanctions. "Canada does not want to give Putin any excuse to use the flow of energy to Europe as a weapon," Jolie emphasized.