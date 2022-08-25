ISW: Since March 21, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have recaptured a territory the size of Denmark from the occupiers

Since March 21 (the approximate date of the deepest advance of Russian troops into Ukraine), the invaders have lost approximately 45 000 km² of captured territory — an area larger than the size of Denmark.

The American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) writes about it.

Since the resumption of offensive operations in July, in the last 39 days, the occupiers have gained only one percent of what they lost. This is about 450.84 km² of territory, which is roughly equal to the area of Andorra.

ISW notes that Russian forces cannot turn limited tactical successes into broader operational ones, and their offensive operations in eastern Ukraine are reaching a climax.

At the same time, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu stated at a meeting with defense ministers of Shanghai Organization member states that "Russian troops will reduce the pace of offensive operations in Ukraine, deliberately trying to minimize casualties among the civilian population."

Shoigu also said that "operations in Ukraine are going according to plan" and that the Russian forces will achieve all the goals.

This may mean an attempt by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation to explain and justify the minor achievements of Russian troops in Ukraine over the past six weeks, the report says.