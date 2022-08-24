Queen Elizabeth II congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day

Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day.
This was reported by the British Embassy in Ukraine.
"In this extremely difficult year, I hope that today the Ukrainian people in Ukraine and around the world will have an opportunity to celebrate their culture, history and identity. May better times await us in the future," the queen wished in her message to Volodymyr Zelensky.
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson came to Kyiv on the occasion of the anniversary of Ukrainian independence. This is already his third visit to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.