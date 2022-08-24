Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson became the first participant of the loyalty program from "Ukrzaliznytsia". Oleksandr Kamyshin, the head of the companyʼs board, personally presented the card to the Prime Minister of Great Britain.

Ukrzaliznytsia plans to launch a full-scale loyalty program in the near future. It will be called UZ Loyalty Club.