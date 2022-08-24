In the Mykolaiv region, a man was detained who was passing on information to the Russians about the location of the HIMARS systems and the movement of the Armed Forces

In the Mykolayiv region, law enforcement officers exposed and detained a local resident who was passing on information about the positions of the Ukrainian military and the location of the HIMARS rocket artillery systems to the Russian occupiers.

This is reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to the investigation, the man was recruited by the special services of the Russian Federation. According to their task, the suspect collected and transmitted information about the location of units of the Armed Forces, weapons and ammunition on the territory of Mykolaiv and the region. The Russians planned to launch missile and artillery strikes at them. The informant also searched for and recorded the locations of the HIMARS salvo fire systems.

During the search of the manʼs home, a mobile phone was seized — there were correspondence and conversations with employees of the Russian special services. The adjuster was detained. At the prosecutorʼs request, the court chose a preventive measure for him in the form of detention with the possibility of bail. The man is accused of unauthorized dissemination of information about the location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, committed under martial law, with the aim of providing such information to a state that carries out armed aggression against Ukraine (Part 3 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).