Norway and Britain will hand over a batch of mini-drones to Ukraine

Great Britain and Norway will hand over a batch of small Teledyne Flir Black Hornet drones to Ukraine. They are designed for reconnaissance at short distances.

Reuters writes about it.

The total cost of the package will be about $9 million. Drones will be used for reconnaissance and target identification.

The Teledyne Flir Black Hornet is a military micro-drone that was developed in Norway. Its weight is only 16 grams, and its dimensions are 10x2.5 cm. At the same time, such a drone has the ability to take full-fledged photos and videos.

The drone can operate for up to 25 minutes. There are usually two drones in one kit: while one is working, the other is charging. The target detection range is up to a kilometer. Such drones are designed for short-range warfare, particularly in cities, to peek around a corner or behind a wall and detect enemy positions.