Fraudsters stole 10 million hryvnias from citizens under the guise of issuing social security payments from “eSupport”

Law enforcement officers exposed members of two criminal organizations that defrauded almost 150 people of 10 million hryvnias under the guise of issuing social payments under the "eSupport" program, as well as from the European Fund and the President of Ukraine.

This is reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Fraudsters sent phishing links to citizens, and they entered their personal and bank card details. When fraudsters gain access to victimsʼ accounts, they withdraw their own money and credit money to their accounts.

In addition, one of the groups seized peopleʼs funds during the purchase of military equipment, which was planned to be handed over to the Armed Forces.

Law enforcement officers conducted more than 40 searches throughout Ukraine and detained nine fraudsters. Their property was seized.