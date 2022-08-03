More than 25,000 Ukrainians mistakenly received UAH 6,500 each under the “ePidtrymka” program

25,524 Ukrainians mistakenly received a payment of UAH 6,500 under the "ePidtrymka" public assistance program.

Minister of Finance Serhii Marchenko told about this in an interview with UNIAN.

According to him, the funds were mistakenly received by employees of budgetary institutions who did not have the right to receive the corresponding assistance. He confirmed the information that after the verification of the recipients of assistance, some funds were withdrawn from citizens.

It turns out that a total of UAH 165.9 million was paid by mistake. This was established after verification of the Register of aid recipients for the period from March 7 to 31, 2022, which contains information on almost 4.8 million recipients. As of July 11, about 12 million hryvnias have already been returned to the non-budget account of the Ministry of Economy.