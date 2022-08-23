An ammunition warehouse explodes again in Belgorod region, Russia. The authorities talk about the “lens effect”

In the Belgorod region of Russia, in the area of Tymonovo village of the Valuyky district, an ammunition depot explodes, which was already detonated on August 18.

The governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that the "lens effect" had worked — allegedly, due to the heat, "the self-ignition of ammunition, which the sappers had not yet had time to neutralize, ocurred." He claims that there are no victims, and the residents of the area are being evacuated to the Krasnaya Polyana sanatorium. Some of the Russians went to other settlements on their own.

The authorities claim that the situation is under control.