The UN is concerned about a possible “tribunal” over Ukrainian prisoners in Mariupol

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has issued a statement expressing concern about a possible trial of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Mariupol. They called this "tribunal" illegitimate and called on Russia to admit an independent party to the Ukrainian fighters.
"We are concerned by reports that the Russian Federation and its associated armed groups in Donetsk are planning to try Ukrainian prisoners of war, possibly in the coming days," the statement said.
They noted that there are currently few available details, but photos and videos published in the media indicate that the Russians have built metal cages in which they are going to keep the military during the trial.
The UN emphasized that prisoners should have access to legal protection, and the verdict of an illegitimate court will be considered a fiction, as it does not comply with the rules of law.
They reminded that Ukrainian soldiers are kept in inadequate conditions and are probably subjected to torture.
"We call on Russia to grant independent observers full access to all persons detained by the Russian Federation, including those held by Russian militants in occupied Donetsk," the UN summarizes.
- In July, Pushylin reported that "more than 100 "Azov" fighters were transferred from places where prisoners of war are kept to detention centers. Some of them are going to be tried at a pseudo-tribunal. At first, he said that the trial would take place by the end of July. Now he promises that by the end of summer. The mayor of Mariupol, Vadym Boychenko, stated that this could happen on August 24, on the Independence Day of Ukraine. They plan to make a show from the court. For this purpose, the Russian occupiers built iron cages in the philharmonic building in Mariupol, in which Ukrainian prisoners of war will be kept. Their photos were published on June 6 by the Mariupol City Council, and the video by the pro-Russian Telegram channel.