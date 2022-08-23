The Russians have developed a manual for agitators in the occupied territories. “Zelensky is a drug addict” and “Crimea which knows no explosions”

The Russians have developed a manual for their agitators in the occupied territories to convince the population that Russia allegedly does not attack the civilian population, but that "curators from the USA decide everything for Ukraine."

The document was made public by Ukrainian military intelligence on August 23.

This "document" (manual) is distributed exclusively among instructors affiliated with the leadership of "United Russia". According to the manual, the occupiers are allowed to "collect material funds from the population." Instead, it is strictly forbidden to take food products and medicines (including hermetically sealed ones) due to frequent cases of poisoning.

The “document” contains a list of questions that the Ukrainian population most often asks the occupiers, and typical answers with additional explanations. Example:

Will Russia bomb us? — "No, the Russian Federation carries out high-precision strikes on military targets (Ukrainian news is false)."

I donʼt want to live in the Russian Federation. — "Youʼre just afraid. Russia is a country of great opportunities (inform the military police)."

Why is the Russian army engaged in looting? — "The Russian army is not engaged in looting (if there are witnesses, say that it is a human factor, thatʼs all)."

They say that the Russian Federation is poor. — "This is a lie, in the Russian Federation almost everyone can afford a personal car."

We were told about Bucha. — "This is a fake from Zelensky."

Does Zelensky hate us? — "Zelensky does not decide anything, curators from the USA decide everything (remind that he is a drug addict)."

Why is military equipment located next to houses? — "For the purpose of your protection and safety."