As of August 23, Russia lost approximately 45 550 of its military personnel killed in the war against Ukraine.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The losses of the enemy in equipment are as follows:

1 921 tanks;

4 238 combat armored vehicles;

1 033 artillery systems;

266 rocket salvo systems;

146 means of anti-aircraft defense;

234 aircraft;

198 helicopters;

3 150 units of automobile equipment and tankers;

15 ships/boats;

817 operational-tactical level drones;

99 units of special equipment;

196 cruise missiles.

The Russians suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk direction.