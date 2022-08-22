The Netherlands will allocate €65 million to Ukraine for the restoration of destroyed infrastructure

The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with more than €65 million in aid to begin the reconstruction of regions affected by Russian aggression.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Liesje Schreinemacher, reports Ukrinform.

According to her, the package will include funds for Dutch companies that will participate in the reconstruction of infrastructure, such as bridges, dams and hospitals, in the war-torn regions of Ukraine. The funds will also be used to support Ukrainian small and medium-sized businesses.

The minister noted that the Netherlands will provide one million euros for the development of priority projects for the reconstruction of Kherson, Odesa and Mykolaiv. The Association of Municipalities of the Netherlands is also ready to provide support to Ukrainian partners, which will help attract Dutch specialists to the development and implementation of such plans.