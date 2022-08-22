The Czechs transferred more than 24 million korunas to Ukraine. People sent 1,968 korunas to commemorate the Soviet occupation of their country

Citizens of the Czech Republic transferred 24.2 million korunas to help Ukraine. On the occasion of the anniversary of the occupation by Soviet troops, people mostly sent 1,968 or 68 korunas.

This is reported by Aktualne.

Last week, the Zbraněproukrajinu.cz initiative called on Czechs to transfer symbolic sums related to the anniversary of the Soviet occupation in 1968 to the account of the Ukrainian embassy in Prague. The slogan of the campaign is "Letʼs give them back...". Some of the benefactors added a personal message to the payments. This is what one of them looked like: “Putin, this is what you have from me and my parents. They were young then and wanted to live life to the fullest..."

14 thousand people took part in the charity event. Most of them sent 1,968 korunas. There were also donations in the amount of 68, 196.8 and even 19,680 korunas. After consultations with the defense ministries of Ukraine and the Czech Republic, this money will be used to purchase military equipment for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"Czechs and Slovaks, who themselves survived the occupation of 1968, well understand the tragedy of the Ukrainian people who faced Russian aggression. With the support of our closest partners, which undoubtedly includes the Czech Republic, Ukraine can repel Russiaʼs attacks and defend its right to live in freedom and democracy," said Vitaliy Usatiy, counselor-envoy of the Embassy of Ukraine in the Czech Republic.