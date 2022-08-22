”We remind you of our remote presence.” The Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strikes on the Antonivka Bridge

The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Antonivka bridge in the occupied territory of the Kherson oblast.

This information was confirmed by the spokeswoman of the press center of the Southern Defense Forces, Nataliia Humenyuk.

"The Antonivka Bridge is one of the transport routes that the Russians are trying to resuscitate, but they understand that such a structure cannot be patched up with a bucket of concrete, and this requires quite significant repairs and technological processes. That is why we keep under control and remind of our remote presence," Humenyuk commented on reports of new strikes on the bridge and emphasized that the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to keep fire control over transport arteries in the occupied territories.

Humenyuk also confirmed yesterdayʼs strikes on the Kakhovka Bridge.

"This is a complex hydrotechnical structure, the artillery work there is filigree and careful, aimed precisely at destroying the enemyʼs plans to use this object for themselves," she added, clarifying that the strikes were also on repair equipment and plates used to patch holes.

Serhiy Khlan, adviser to the head of the Kherson oblast administration, also confirmed the strikes on the Antonivka bridge: "The Armed Forces of Ukraine are striking again on the Antonivka bridge! We didnʼt have to wait long: the Russians repaired it — our Armed Forces adjusted it."

On the afternoon of August 22, the Kherson public reported explosions near the Antonivka Bridge, and Russian propagandists wrote that air defense was working.