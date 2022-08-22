Mayor Ivan Fedorov: IDPs from Melitopol can receive assistance from UAH 6 600

Residents of Melitopol (and the Melitopolsky district), who left the occupation will be able to apply for financial assistance from the international humanitarian organization “Save the Children” immediately after arriving in Zaporizhzhia.

Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov reported this.

The amount of assistance is from UAH 6 600. Each family member can receive it depending on the category. Person can register within three days after evacuation. For this, you need to know your bank IBAN account. The international organization independently determines who will receive aid. Aid is not provided to those who have already received funds from other international organizations within three months.

Volunteers of the open aid space "Same tut" directly at the "Epicenter" in Zaporizhzhia, where all those who managed to leave the occupation come, help register to receive money.