Forbes published this yearʼs “30 under 30” ranking. On the list — Volyna, Chmut, “Kurgan & Aggregat”

Forbes Ukraine magazine published the national list "30 under 30" for 2022. The list united young Ukrainians who are winning now and will rebuild the country in the future.
The publication notes that this year the list is special.
"The list of 30 in 2022 is not like the previous ones: two candidates — Roman Ratushny and Oleksandr Kukurba — died during the compilation of the list. Four nominees are in Russian captivity. The war does not look at the date of birth and takes away the young, often the best. Therefore, we made a separate article about the young heroes who were killed by the Russians in this war," the editors note.
This yearʼs list brought together military personnel, volunteers, businessmen, musicians, athletes and media persons.
Hereʼs who made it to the Forbes ranking in 2022:
- Serhiy Volynskyi (Volyna) is a major of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, acting commander of the 36th separate brigade of marines, a participant in the defense of Mariupol.
- Maksym Bilonohov is the general producer of the eSports media holding WePlay Esports.
- Andriy Herus is a MiG-29 fighter pilot, a Hero of Ukraine.
- Stanislav Horbachevskyi —CEO & Co-Founder Force group.
- Alina Horlova is a documentary film director.
- Maksym Hromov is the commander of the reconnaissance platoon of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- Roman Darmohray (Stryzh) is a lieutenant colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a Hero of Ukraine.
- Olena Mazhuha and Oleksiy Yermolenko are investment directors and vice presidents of the Flyer One Ventures venture capital fund.
- Dmytro Zavhorodniy is the general director of the digital transformation directorate of the Ministry of Education and Science.
- Serhiy Ivanchuk is an entrepreneur, an academic singer.
- Dmytro Kobzarenko is a co-owner of the Kobzarenko factory.
- Dmytro Kozatskyi (Orest) is a press officer of the "Azov" regiment, a participant in the defense of Mariupol.
- Dmytro Kotsyubailo (Da Vinci) is a volunteer, a participant in the Russian-Ukrainian war since 2014, a Hero of Ukraine.
- Amil Nasirov and Ramil Nasirov, Yevhen Volodchenko, band "Kurgan & Aggregat" — musicians, band "Kurgan & Aggregat".
- Ihor Lachenkov is the author of the Telegram channel "Lachen pyshe" (“Lachen writes”).
- Serhiy Lipko is a stand-up comedian, screenwriter.
- Valery Markus (Ananyev) is a military man, blogger, and writer.
- Alina Mykhaylova is a deputy of the Kyiv City Council, a paramedic.
- Elizaveta Mereshko is a Paralympic swimmer.
- Kateryna Polishchuk (Ptashka) is a paramedic of the "Hospitaliers" medical battalion, a participant in the defense of Mariupol.
- Serhiy Syvetskyi is the founder of the Seven Mountains clothing brand.
- Oleksiy Sereda is the youngest European diving champion.
- Margarita Sivakova is the co-founder and CEO of legal startup Legal Nodes.
- Ihor Sokolov is a venture partner of the Pragmatech fund, co-founder of the volunteer IT fund KOLO.
- Khrystyna Solovii is a singer, author, composer.
- Evgeny Taller is the CEO of the influencer marketing agency WhyNot? Enot.
- Yarema Malashchuk and Roman Himey — the duo Yarema & Himey — directors and artists.
- Iryna Terekh is an architect and the owner of Terekh.group.
- Anna Chernyavska is a teacher of the Ukrainian language, co-founder of the NGO "Ne tskui".
- Taras Chmut is the head of Ukraineʼs largest military fund "Come Back Alive".
- Forbes Ukraine magazine publishes the annual "30 to 30" list for the third time. The essence of the project is to find and show society young people who will influence the future of their industries.