Forbes published this yearʼs “30 under 30” ranking. On the list — Volyna, Chmut, “Kurgan & Aggregat”

Forbes Ukraine magazine published the national list "30 under 30" for 2022. The list united young Ukrainians who are winning now and will rebuild the country in the future.

The publication notes that this year the list is special.

"The list of 30 in 2022 is not like the previous ones: two candidates — Roman Ratushny and Oleksandr Kukurba — died during the compilation of the list. Four nominees are in Russian captivity. The war does not look at the date of birth and takes away the young, often the best. Therefore, we made a separate article about the young heroes who were killed by the Russians in this war," the editors note.

This yearʼs list brought together military personnel, volunteers, businessmen, musicians, athletes and media persons.

Hereʼs who made it to the Forbes ranking in 2022: