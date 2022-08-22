Femen activists staged an action during a photoshoot of Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Germany

In Germany, activists of the Femen movement staged an action during the "government open day" in Berlin.

RTL writes about it.

Federal Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, was present at the event. After the question and answer session, he took pictures with the participants of the event. Protesters waited their turn for a selfie and, standing next to Scholz, tore off their tops, exposing their chests with the words "Gas Embargo Now".

"There is no money for Russian gas! Enough funding the war!" — activists shouted and scattered money around the chancellor.

Scholzʼs bodyguard pushed the protesters away almost immediately.

Later, an explanation of the protest action appeared on the official Facebook page of the Femen movement. Activists accused Germany of insufficient support for Ukraine and that it played a major role in the formation of the dictator Volodymyr Putin.

"The German political course of appeasement has been self-determined in recent years and has led Germany to energy dependence on Russia. This dependence on Putinʼs dictatorial regime, which is now waging a genocidal war against the Ukrainian people, has corrupted our German democracy. The leadership of Germany allowed the country to go under the knife with wide-open eyes. And while Russia destroys Ukrainian cities and kills civilians, it continues to successfully use its energy supplies as a weapon against Europe," the post reads.