The occupiers extended the “weekend” for Ukrainian personnel at the ZNPP. The GUR explained why it could be dangerous

Russian occupiers extended a "short-term weekend" for Ukrainian personnel at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
This was reported in the Main Directorate of Intelligence.
According to Ukrainian intelligence, in contrast to the previous order, this now also applies to operatives on duty.
The Russians did not specify the duration of the "weekend". Instead, some representatives of Rosatom were returned to the station. Also, occupation troops and a large number of weapons and ammunition are still at the ZNPP.
According to Intelligence representatives, this may indicate the intention of the occupiers to disconnect the station from Ukrainian power grids and power supply. If this happens, the station will be without power for a certain period of time. Emergency power supply will be provided with the help of diesel substations. This can be dangerous, as the risk of critical situations will increase.
"It seems that this is the main goal of the deliberate actions of the Russian occupiers at the Ukrainian nuclear facility," concluded the Intelligence.
- The Zaporizhia NPP has been occupied by the Russians since March 4. Currently, it is under constant shelling. The Russians have already hit a high-voltage communication line of an autotransformer near a dry storage facility for spent nuclear fuel and next to a welding station and a radiation source storage facility.
- The occupiers declared that on August 19 they were expecting a "large-scale provocation" at the ZNPP, allegedly from Ukraine, and announced an online broadcast. Then the Main Directorate of Intelligence reported that the Russians had announced an unexpected "day off" at the station.