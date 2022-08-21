General Staff: Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated another 300 Russian soldiers

As of August 21, Russia lost approximately 45,200 of its military personnel killed in the war against Ukraine.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The losses of the enemy in equipment are as follows:

1,912 tanks;

4,224 armored combat vehicles;

1,028 artillery systems;

266 MLRS;

141 means of anti-aircraft defense;

234 aircraft;

197 helicopters;

3,143 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks;

15 ships/boats;

806 operational-tactical level drones;

99 units of special equipment;

190 cruise missiles.

The Russians suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk and Mykolaiv directions.