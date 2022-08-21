Mayor of Melitopol: One more person died at a Russian checkpoint in the queue for evacuation to Zaporizhzhia

A woman who was waiting to be evacuated to Zaporizhzhia died at a Russian checkpoint in Vasylivka.
This was announced by the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov.
"Today, a woman died in a car queue in Vasylivka. Together with almost 4,000 people, she tried to leave the occupation to the territory controlled by Ukraine. However, she did not stand up to the inhumane conditions that the enemy created at its checkpoints," he wrote.
According to Fedorov, more than ten people have already died in evacuation convoys waiting to leave the occupied territory in Vasylivka.
- After the fire at the Russian military base near the temporarily occupied Melitopol, the Russians blocked the exit to Zaporizhzhia through the checkpoint in Vasylivka. On July 25, the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, reported that some still manage to leave the occupied territory, but the Russians allow from 20 to 150 cars a day. This is approximately 500 people, but the demand for departure is much greater.