Mayor of Melitopol: One more person died at a Russian checkpoint in the queue for evacuation to Zaporizhzhia

A woman who was waiting to be evacuated to Zaporizhzhia died at a Russian checkpoint in Vasylivka.

This was announced by the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov.

"Today, a woman died in a car queue in Vasylivka. Together with almost 4,000 people, she tried to leave the occupation to the territory controlled by Ukraine. However, she did not stand up to the inhumane conditions that the enemy created at its checkpoints," he wrote.

According to Fedorov, more than ten people have already died in evacuation convoys waiting to leave the occupied territory in Vasylivka.