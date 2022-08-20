A long curfew is being introduced in Kharkiv oblast on Independence Day

An extended curfew is being introduced in Kharkiv oblast and Kharkiv itself on Independence Day. It will last from the evening of August 23 to the morning of August 25.

This was announced by the head of Kharkiv Oblast Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

"During Independence Day, the curfew will last from 7 PM on August 23 to 7 AM on August 25. We ask that you understand such measures and prepare to stay at home and in shelters — this is our safety," he said.

Also, from August 22, the length of the curfew will change — it will be in effect from 7 PM to 7 AM the next day.

According to Syniehubov, at this time it is forbidden to be in public places, to move through the streets on foot or by vehicle.