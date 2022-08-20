Russiaʼs Ministry of Defense reported about the poisoning of its troops in Zaporizhzhia oblast and accused Ukraine of using chemical weapons

The Ministry of Defense of Russia reported that Russian soldiers poisoned themselves in the occupied Vasylivka of Zaporizhzhia oblast. Ukraine was accused of using chemical weapons there.

The Russian agency writes about this in its Telegram channel.

"On July 31, Russian servicemen, who were performing tasks in the area of Vasylivka settlement of Zaporizhzhia oblast, were taken to a military hospital with signs of severe poisoning. The examination revealed a poisonous substance — botulinum toxin type "B" — in the body of the servicemen, the Ministry of Defense stated.

They also said that an additional analysis was conducted at the Main Research and Testing Institute of Military Medicine of the Ministry of Defense of Russia, and botulinum toxin poisoning was also confirmed there. According to the Bellingcat investigation, this very agency in Russia is involved in the illegal program of manufacturing and storing chemical weapons, in particular Novichok.

In addition, Russia noted that they would additionally check the poisoning of the head of the occupation administration of Kherson oblast, collaborant Volodymyr Saldo.

What is botulinum toxin?

Itʼs one of the most powerful natural toxins, which is classified as a biological agent that can be recognized as a bioweapon. Botulinum toxin is produced by Clostridium botulinum bacteria living in the soil. It is botulinum toxin that is the main cause of botulism, a severe poisoning. It can get into the human body after eating poisoned fish or meat, for example, if they are not boiled or fried enough, or if they are canned.

In the 20th century, the United States conducted tests of chemical and biological weapons based on botulinum toxin. It is also used as botox for cosmetic procedures.