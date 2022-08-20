The ambassador of Russia to international organizations in Vienna called for the extermination of Ukrainians. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine demands that he be expelled from Austria

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine demands that Austria expel from the country the permanent representative of the Russian Federation to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov. He urged to give "no mercy to the Ukrainian population."

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleg Nikolenko wrote about this on Twitter.

On his page, Ulyanov responded to President Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs tweet thanking the US for another military aid package. The Russian diplomat wrote: "No mercy to the Ukrainian population!"

He later deleted the tweet and explained that his words had been misinterpreted. According to him, he meant that the United States, providing military aid, and Zelensky, who refuses to negotiate, do not show "any mercy towards the Ukrainian people."

"Russian Ambassador Mikhail Ulyanov calls for the liquidation of the Ukrainian nation. This language of genocide cannot be tolerated. We call on the entire diplomatic community in Vienna to boycott Ulyanov, and the host country, Austria, to declare him persona non grata," Nikolenko emphasized.