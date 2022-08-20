The mayor of Kostyantynivka appropriated the money allocated for the formation of the Territorial Defense. He was detained

The mayor of Kostyantynivka, Oleh Azarov, failed to prepare the Territorial Defense of the city and appropriated the funds allocated for it.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office reported the suspicion to the mayor and the head of the local utility company. They are charged with taking possession of someone elseʼs property and official forgery (Part 4 of Article 191, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, at the beginning of April 2022, the mayor of a city close to areas of active hostilities, instead of fulfilling the tasks of the Territorial Defense of the city, took possession of defense funds.

It is about more than 363 thousand hryvnias, which the suspects used "at their own discretion."