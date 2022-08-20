The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed almost 45 thousand occupiers

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported about the estimated losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. During 178 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 44,900 people killed, as well as:
- 1,907 tanks;
- 4,212 combat armored vehicles;
- 1,018 artillery systems;
- 266 rocket salvo systems;
- 141 air defense means;
- 234 aircraft;
- 197 helicopters;
- 803 operational-tactical drones;
- 190 cruise missiles;
- 15 ships/boats;
- 3,137 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks;
- 97 units of special equipment.
Last day, the enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk direction.
- On the southern front, on August 19, Russian troops tried to advance without success. At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck enemy positions, destroying 17 occupiers and 5 pieces of equipment, including a reconnaissance complex.