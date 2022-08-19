In Ukraine, the plan of events for Independence Day was approved

The government approved the plan of events to mark the 31st anniversary of Ukraineʼs independence. This was reported by the Ministry of Culture on August 19.

So, on August 23, official solemn flag-raising ceremonies will be held in Kyiv and other settlements, foreign diplomatic institutions, and military units.

On August 24, the "Motherland" monument in Kyiv and other iconic places will be lit up with the colors of the flag, and in the Sophia of Kyiv National Reserve, priests of all churches will pray for Ukraine. An exhibition of destroyed Russian military equipment will be held at Khreschatyk in the capital. A number of other promotions and flash mobs will also take place.

During official events, a minute of silence is observed to honor all those who died in the war against the Russian invaders.