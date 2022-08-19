The first shelter bus stop was opened in Kharkiv

The first shelter bus stop made of thick concrete was opened in Kharkiv.

This is reported by "Suspilne-Kharkiv".

A storage room for 12 places was built next to the bus stop pavilion. It is equipped with Wi-Fi, surveillance cameras that show what is happening outside and inside, and a container with 100 kg of sand to put out the fire.

The storage room is decorated with a mural by the artist Yaroslav Efremov, who depicted the main sights of the city on the outer walls.