The first shelter bus stop was opened in Kharkiv

The first shelter bus stop made of thick concrete was opened in Kharkiv.
This is reported by "Suspilne-Kharkiv".
A storage room for 12 places was built next to the bus stop pavilion. It is equipped with Wi-Fi, surveillance cameras that show what is happening outside and inside, and a container with 100 kg of sand to put out the fire.
The storage room is decorated with a mural by the artist Yaroslav Efremov, who depicted the main sights of the city on the outer walls.
- Earlier, the city authorities promised to set up shelters at bus stops to protect people from Russian shelling, due to which townspeople were already dying at bus stops.
- At the end of July, the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, said that they plan to install 25 safe stops in Kharkiv.