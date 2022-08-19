The Russian FSB tried to set up wiretapping on the sidelines of the Verkhovna Rada. The agent was detained

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has recruited an employee of the unit for ensuring the management of affairs of the Apparatus of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Ukrainian Parliament). His task was to study the possibility of placing "bugs" for listening in the sidelines and halls of the Verkhovna Rada.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

In addition to identifying "bugs", the recruit was supposed to collect intelligence about the visits of foreign delegations to the Ukrainian parliament, in particular about their composition, as well as about the content of official and informal conversations.

However, at the beginning of the invasion, the man resigned from the Verkhovna Rada Apparatus and did not have time to complete any tasks.

Later, the agent tried to get a job at a strategically important facility in Zhytomyr oblast. For this, he underwent a special inspection, during which SSU specialists discovered the fact of recruitment. And the agent himself voluntarily reported and spoke in detail about the tasks of the Russian special services.

Based on this fact, criminal proceedings were initiated under Art. 111 (treason) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of deprivation of liberty for a term of up to 15 years or life imprisonment.