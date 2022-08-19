Lithuania assures that the appearance of Russian hypersonic missiles in Kaliningrad will not change the security situation

Lithuania assures that the appearance of “Kinzhal” hypersonic missiles in the Kalininigrad oblast of the Russian Federation will not affect the security situation in the region. They say that some of these missiles have already been used in Ukraine.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Lithuania, Arvydas Anusauskas, writes Delfi.

"I think we should not worry too much about the location of one or another of their missiles. Especially since the arsenals located in Kaliningrad were heavily used in the war against Ukraine. They took a lot from there. These missiles do not change the situation," the minister explained.

According to him, Russia has always posed a threat to neighboring countries, but its level does not increase due to rebasing of missiles.