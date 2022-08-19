Lithuania assures that the appearance of Russian hypersonic missiles in Kaliningrad will not change the security situation

Lithuania assures that the appearance of “Kinzhal” hypersonic missiles in the Kalininigrad oblast of the Russian Federation will not affect the security situation in the region. They say that some of these missiles have already been used in Ukraine.
This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Lithuania, Arvydas Anusauskas, writes Delfi.
"I think we should not worry too much about the location of one or another of their missiles. Especially since the arsenals located in Kaliningrad were heavily used in the war against Ukraine. They took a lot from there. These missiles do not change the situation," the minister explained.
According to him, Russia has always posed a threat to neighboring countries, but its level does not increase due to rebasing of missiles.
- On August 18, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that it had deployed an aviation group with hypersonic missiles "Kinzhal" in the Kaliningrad oblast, which borders Poland and Lithuania. According to the statement of the military department of the aggressor country, the MiG-31s arrived at the airbase as part of "additional strategic deterrence measures" and "will be put on round-the-clock combat duty" together with the specified missiles.
- “Kinzhal” missiles were adopted by the Russian army in 2018. The developers stated that these missiles have a range of about 2 000 km and are capable of developing a speed 10 times higher than the speed of sound. These missiles are carried by MiG-31.