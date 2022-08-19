The Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated 400 occupiers over the past day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the estimated losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. During 177 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 44 700 people killed, as well as:

1 899 tanks;

4 195 armored combat vehicles;

1 016 artillery systems;

266 rocket salvo systems;

141 air defense means;

234 aircraft;

197 helicopters;

795 operational-tactical level drones;

190 cruise missiles;

15 ships/boats;

3 130 units of automobile equipment and tankers;

94 units of special equipment.

Last day, the enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk direction.