The Russians shelled Dnipropetrovsk oblast. There are one person killed and several wounded

At night, the Russian army shelled three districts of the Dnipropetrovsk oblast — Kryvorizky, Sinelnykiv and Nikopol. One person died.

This was reported by the head of Dnipropetrovsk oblast military administration, Valentin Reznichenko.

Russians killed a 36-year-old man in the Apostolivka community of Kryvorizka district. They opened fire from the "Hurricane"s. In the village of Pershe Travnya, as a result of shelling, houses, a gas pipeline and a power line were damaged.

The occupiers fired barrel artillery at Velyka Kostromka of the Zelenodol community. There is a destruction. People were not injured.

A 12-year-old boy was injured in the Mezhiv community of the Synelnykiv district.

"He was just sleeping at home when shells from “Tornado S” surface-to-air missiles flew into his house. The child is in the hospital, he was operated on," Reznichenko noted, adding that houses in the village were also damaged.

10 artillery shells were fired at Nikopol. Up to 20 high-rise buildings, approximately 10 shops, a lyceum, a bank and a bus stop were damaged in the city. The power line is out of order. Electricians are working. There were no casualties or injuries.