The State Agency for Tourism Development urged companies not to conduct tours to the sites of tragedies in the de-occupied territories. They emphasized that it is unacceptable to turn such territories into an entertainment option.

DART writes about this on its Facebook page.

"In global practice, there are known cases of organizing dark tourism tours. It is about visiting places where terrible events took place. However, we consider such an initiative to be a direct indulgence of the needs of individuals who derive pleasure from observing human pain and the consequences of atrocities," the Agency noted.

They stated that they are already working on the development of a strategy for visiting the places of tragedies in the de-occupied territories together with the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance and public organizations.