Russia lost 200 soldiers killed over the past day. The Armed Forces have already eliminated 44 300 occupiers

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the estimated losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. During 176 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 44 300 people killed, as well as:
- 1 889 tanks;
- 4 179 combat armored vehicles;
- 1 010 artillery systems;
- 265 rocket salvo systems;
- 136 air defense systems;
- 234 aircraft;
- 197 helicopters;
- 793 operational-tactical level drones;
- 190 cruise missiles;
- 15 ships/boats;
- 3 061 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks;
- 93 units of special equipment.
Last day, the enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk direction.