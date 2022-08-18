News

Russia lost 200 soldiers killed over the past day. The Armed Forces have already eliminated 44 300 occupiers

Author:
Sofiia Telishevska
Date:

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the estimated losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. During 176 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 44 300 people killed, as well as:

  • 1 889 tanks;
  • 4 179 combat armored vehicles;
  • 1 010 artillery systems;
  • 265 rocket salvo systems;
  • 136 air defense systems;
  • 234 aircraft;
  • 197 helicopters;
  • 793 operational-tactical level drones;
  • 190 cruise missiles;
  • 15 ships/boats;
  • 3 061 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks;
  • 93 units of special equipment.

Last day, the enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk direction.