The Ministry of Digital Transformation revealed what $54 million was spent from the Aid for Ukraine crypto fund

The Ministry of Digital Transformation told what $54 million was spent from the Aid for Ukraine crypto fund.
According to the report, these funds were used to purchase:
- more than 8 thousand bulletproof vests;
- 4 thousand helmets;
- 80 thousand units of military clothing;
- 400 thousand dry rations;
- more than 5 thousand digital sights and night optics;
- 30 thousand military first-aid kits;
- more than 100,000 medicines and means of protection;
- almost 1,000 units of communication devices and more than 200 drones;
- 35 tons of fuel;
- 100 cars.
It is noted that with the funds of the crypto fund, the Ministry of Digital Transformation also supported military units that deal with robotic systems.