News

The Ministry of Digital Transformation revealed what $54 million was spent from the Aid for Ukraine crypto fund

Author:
Oleg Panfilovych
Date:

The Ministry of Digital Transformation told what $54 million was spent from the Aid for Ukraine crypto fund.

According to the report, these funds were used to purchase:

  • more than 8 thousand bulletproof vests;
  • 4 thousand helmets;
  • 80 thousand units of military clothing;
  • 400 thousand dry rations;
  • more than 5 thousand digital sights and night optics;
  • 30 thousand military first-aid kits;
  • more than 100,000 medicines and means of protection;
  • almost 1,000 units of communication devices and more than 200 drones;
  • 35 tons of fuel;
  • 100 cars.

It is noted that with the funds of the crypto fund, the Ministry of Digital Transformation also supported military units that deal with robotic systems.