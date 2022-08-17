The Ministry of Digital Transformation revealed what $54 million was spent from the Aid for Ukraine crypto fund

The Ministry of Digital Transformation told what $54 million was spent from the Aid for Ukraine crypto fund.

According to the report, these funds were used to purchase:

more than 8 thousand bulletproof vests;

4 thousand helmets;

80 thousand units of military clothing;

400 thousand dry rations;

more than 5 thousand digital sights and night optics;

30 thousand military first-aid kits;

more than 100,000 medicines and means of protection;

almost 1,000 units of communication devices and more than 200 drones;

35 tons of fuel;

100 cars.

It is noted that with the funds of the crypto fund, the Ministry of Digital Transformation also supported military units that deal with robotic systems.