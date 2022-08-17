AMCU fined “Kyivtransparkservice” for parking tariffs in Kyiv

The Antimonopoly Committee (AMCU) fined Kyivtransparkservice capital utility company for unreasonably high tariffs for car parking in Kyiv.

This was reported by the press service of AMCU.

The committee established that the company took advantage of its monopoly position when it calculated the cost of parking at its sites, and the Kyiv city administration legitimized this violation by approving the tariffs by decree.

The company was a monopoly from March 2021 to January 2022. To the cost of parking, it added "arrangement of parking with check-in pockets" and "mandatory payments of 60%", although it had to arrange parking lots at its own expense. "Kyivtransparkservice" submitted its calculations to the city administration, which approved the new tariff, increasing the cost of parking in the capital by 60% to 82.3%.

AMCU obliged "Kyivtransparkservice" and KMDA to eliminate the violations within two months. In addition, the utility company must pay a fine of UAH 1,484,750.